Eric Trump Reveals Trump Organization to Build Hotel in Australia, Will Be Country’s ‘Tallest Building’

Eric Trump announced that the Trump Organization would be building a hotel in Australia, explaining that it represented the company’s “first venture into Australia.”

“I am so proud to announce what will soon be the tallest building in Australia — Trump International Hotel & Tower Gold Coast,” Eric wrote in a post on X. “This marks our first venture into Australia — an extraordinary country in every respect — and I couldn’t be more excited to help shape its iconic skyline forever.”

In a press release from the Trump Organization, it was revealed that the company, along with Altus Property Group were “proud to announce the launch of Trump International Hotel & Tower, Gold Coast.” The hotel will be a “285-room luxury hotel bearing the trademark Trump logo, anchoring the 91-storey development.”

“This landmark development reinforces The Trump Organization’s ongoing commitment to expanding its portfolio of luxury residential, hospitality, and golf projects globally,” the press release says.

Per the press release, “the project will also include 272 luxury residential apartments”:

The Trump International Hotel & Tower, Gold Coast will feature a 285-room luxury hotel bearing the trademark Trump logo, anchoring the 91-storey development. The project will also include 272 luxury residential apartments, a three-level podium with an exclusive Beach Club, and over 3,400 sqm of premium commercial, retail, and dining space, revitalizing the central Surfers Paradise precinct.

In a statement, Trump expressed that the project reflects the company’s “unwavering commitment to delivering world-class luxury experiences.”

“Trump International Hotel & Tower, Gold Coast will be a truly unique offering in the Australian market, bringing the prestige and allure of a world-class luxury brand,” Altus Founder and Chief Executive David Young said in a statement. “Altus Property Group is proud of its track record in delivering landmark developments across Australia, and our expertise ensures this project will be an outstanding success.”