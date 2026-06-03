Defense Orders Surge 53 Percent in 2026 as Iran War Drives Weapons Demand

New factory orders data released Wednesday confirm an extraordinary surge in American defense manufacturing, with orders for defense capital goods running 53 percent above last year’s pace through the first four months of 2026 as the military works to replenish equipment and munitions deployed in the Iran war.

The Census Bureau’s full manufacturing orders report for April showed defense capital goods orders at $22.3 billion for the month, up 7.3 percent from March’s revised $20.8 billion. The month-over-month pace is striking enough, but the year-over-year comparison is more revealing: defense capital goods orders in April alone ran 91.6 percent above April 2025 levels, according to the not-seasonally-adjusted figures.

Through April, defense capital goods orders total $72.7 billion, compared to $47.5 billion in the same period of 2025 — a gain of more than $25 billion, or 53 percent, in a single year.

The surge has sharply elevated the defense sector’s share of overall capital goods orders. Through April, defense accounts for 15.7 percent of total capital goods orders, up from 11.7 percent in the first four months of 2025. Defense and AI infrastructure have together become the two dominant engines of American manufacturing demand in 2026.

Critically, the surge in orders is translating into actual production. Defense capital goods shipments — a measure of hardware actually delivered rather than merely ordered — are running 29.9 percent above last year’s pace year-to-date, reaching $69.4 billion through April, compared to $53.5 billion through April 2025.

The defense backlog is building as well. Unfilled defense capital goods orders stood at $218.3 billion at the end of April, up 9.5 percent from $199.3 billion a year earlier. That backlog represents future production commitments — a pipeline of defense manufacturing work stretching well beyond 2026.

Within the defense capital goods total, orders for defense search and navigation equipment — which includes radar systems, targeting hardware, and precision guidance systems — are up 27.5 percent year-to-date. Orders for ships and boats, reflecting the Navy’s procurement needs, are also up 27.5 percent year-to-date. Defense aircraft and parts orders are up 9.0 percent year-to-date.

The Federal Reserve’s industrial production data, published May 15, showed American defense and space manufacturers have now expanded output every month since the start of the year, providing production-side confirmation that the surge in orders is being met with real increases in factory activity.

The acceleration in defense orders reflects the scale of military consumption in the Iran conflict. The Pentagon has expended large quantities of precision munitions in the campaign, and the process of rebuilding those stockpiles — along with replacing other equipment lost or degraded in operations — is now flowing through to factory order books. American allies watching the conflict have also been reassessing their own military inventories, adding a potential export dimension to the procurement surge.

The broader manufacturing picture, of which defense is now a disproportionately large component, showed total capital goods orders up 14.3 percent year-to-date and overall factory orders up 6.0 percent. Excluding defense, factory orders are up 5.1 percent year-to-date — still healthy, but the gap between that figure and the headline illustrates how substantially the defense surge is lifting the overall manufacturing data.