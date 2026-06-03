Makan Delrahim, the chief legal counsel for Paramount Skydance, has suggested that “antisemitic views” may be fueling opposition to the studio’s merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Delrahim gave an interview with the Los Angeles Times in which he voiced his displeasure with the sentiments behind the opposition.

“Politics is part of life. It’s part of the beautiful process of democracy,” Delrahim said. “Generally, we are very empathetic to the folks in Hollywood, but this transaction will actually create more and better and exciting jobs. David [Ellison] is an absolute lover of films; he’s a filmmaker himself. For the first time, you are getting an owner who comes from the creative side.”

“Let’s be honest. There’s a lot of fear-mongering, particularly from people in Washington, D.C. They are running a political campaign. Some of these people are trying to inflict harm on this transaction really because of their own antisemitic views. Regulators and law enforcement officials will see right through that,” he added.

Delrahim did not elaborate as to who opposing the merger has “antisemitic views.”