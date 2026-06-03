Jimmy Kimmel Triggered After Trump Predicts He’s Next Late-Night Host to Go After ‘REALLY DUMB’ Colbert Cancelled

Left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was triggered once again after President Donald Trump predicted Kimmel’s show will be the next one to get cancelled after Stephen Colbert’ show came to an end last month.

Kimmel took aim at Trump during his monologue on Tuesday after Trump boasted that he had “taken out” Colbert and that he might put Kimmel in his sights next.

In his Truth Social post from Monday, Trump lumped Colbert in with those politicians who lost their primaries.

“In the last two weeks I’ve taken out many bad Political ‘Leaders’ and Pundits including Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Lightweight ‘Congressman’ Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Brad Raffensperger of Georgia, REALLY DUMB Stephen Colbert of CBS, and others,” he wrote. He added that there are “three more limping Late Night Talk Show Hosts… to go.”

Kimmel, who has made it his monotonous personal crusade to attack the president in every single show, stuck back on Tuesday.

“Last night, Repost Malone fired off 47 posts in 31 minutes, including another threat against late-night television,” Kimmel said of the president’s post.

“Limping late-night talk show hosts?” he replied after reading Trump’s ripping. “I’m not sure I’d be calling us limping when you got cankles like this, honey.”

Kimmel then displayed a photo showing Trump’s swollen ankles.

“Look at that,” Kimmel said referring to the photo. “It’s like they put a shoe on a balloon animal made out of sausage links.”

Kimmel also blasted Trump over his Freedom 250 events, and said, “Shouldn’t the president of the United States have more important things to focus on? Like finding a replacement for Milli Vanilli at his Coachella From Hella on July 4th?”

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