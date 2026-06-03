Atlantic City: Two Officers Shot and Wounded, Suspect Killed

Two officers were shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and the shooting suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire.

NBC Philadelphia reported that the officers were executing a search warrant when the suspect opened fire on them.

One of the officers received non-life-threatening injuries and the second received injuries that were critical. The first officer was released from the hospital early Wednesday morning and the second officer is “awake and talking.”

CBS News noted the officer who was most seriously injured was identified as Sgt. Christian Ivanov, a member of Atlantic City’s SWAT Team.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. (D) released a statement on the incident, which was published by FOX29. The statement said, in part, “The fine men and women in blue of the Atlantic City Police Department put their lives on the line every day to protect our community, and I am grateful for their courage. We truly have the best police department in the world. My thoughts and prayers are with the two Atlantic City police officers who were wounded this afternoon, as well as their families, and the entire Atlantic City Police Department during this difficult time.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.