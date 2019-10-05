Georgia Teacher Suspended After Saying Confederate Flag Means You ‘Marry Your Sister’

A Georgia high school teacher was put on leave after telling students that people who display the Confederate flag are broadcasting the message that “you intend to marry your sister.”

The Hephzibah High School teacher didn’t just tell students what she thought of the Confederate flag, she made a poster with her message, WRDW-TV reported.

The teacher put up a poster board with an image of the Confederate banner and a message reading that the flag is “a sticker you put on the back of your pickup truck to announce that you intend to marry your sister. Think of it like a white trash ‘Save the Date’ card.”

The school district started an investigation into the teacher’s actions after a parent posted a photo of the poster to social media.

“She found it offensive, so she sent it to me and asked me what I thought,” said parent Melissa Fuller whose daughter brought home the photo of the poster.

“A lot of is that it’s not morally correct. It’s unethical,” Fuller said. “It’s just something you don’t want to discuss today in today’s world and especially inside of a classroom.”

Fuller could not understand the motivation for the teacher’s poster. “Why was that used?” She wondered. “With it being such a rough area, why would you put that out there to a class discussion that could have turned very ugly?”

Fuller also pointed out that her daughter had an issue in the past with the flag in school. School officials demanded that her daughter remove a belt containing a Confederate flag belt buckle and was handed an in-school suspension for wearing the belt to school.

The Richmond County School System released a statement on the teacher’s poster:

The Richmond County School System is committed to creating a diverse, equitable learning environment for students. The language used in the example was unacceptable and has no place in our classrooms.

The teacher was reportedly put on leave while administrators consider the case.

