A Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released last week found 61 percent of registered voters said children should not be taught America is “structurally racist.”

The online survey of 2,006 registered voters was conducted between June 15-17.

The survey asked participants, “Do you believe that kids in elementary school should be taught that America is structurally racist and is dominated by white supremacy or should they not be taught this?”

In response, 39 percent said children “should be taught that America is structurally racist,” and 61 percent answered children “should not be taught this.”

To another question regarding the teaching of the First Amendment, 81 percent responded elementary school students should learn about the First Amendment and the importance of free speech, as opposed to 19 percent who said American children should not learn about the First Amendment.

A YouGov poll sponsored by the Economist and published in mid-June also found 58 percent of Americans have an “unfavorable” view of Critical Race Theory, while 38 percent view the Marxist philosophy favorably.

Critical Race Theory embraces the concept that all American institutions are systemically racist, with white people as oppressors and black people as victims.

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak explained further Critical Race Theory “was the invention of a group of radical left-wing intellectuals known as the Frankfurt School, who developed it to achieve through cultural change what Marxism could not achieve politically.”

Participants in the YouGov poll who said they knew what Critical Race Theory is were asked their views on the matter.

Of these respondents, 25 percent said “very favorable;” 13 percent said “somewhat favorable;” 5 percent said “somewhat unfavorable;” 53 percent said “very unfavorable;” and 4 percent said “don’t know.”

Additionally, 37 percent said teaching Critical Race Theory is “good for America,” while 55 percent said “bad for America;” and 8 percent said, “neither good nor bad.”