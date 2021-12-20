Oregon Teaches Kindergartners to ‘Develop Understanding’ of Their Gender

Oregon’s new social science standards are now integrated with “ethnic studies” and require kindergartners to become indoctrinated in identity politics, including developing “an understanding” of their own “gender.”

The state’s 2021 Social Science Standards Integrated with Ethnic Studies now includes a Civics and Government standard for five-year-olds that requires them to:

K.3 *Develop an understanding of one’s own identity groups including, but not limited to, race, gender, family, ethnicity, culture, religion, and ability.

The left’s continued focus on “historically marginalized” identity groups continues in Oregon’s Geography standards. Kindergartners are now required to:

K.11 * Examine culturally significant traditions, celebrations, days, and places including those from cultures that are currently and historically marginalized.

To develop their “Historical Thinking (Skills),” Oregon kindergartners are also now required to:

K.17 * Make connections identifying similarities and differences including race, ethnicity, culture, disability, and gender between self and others.

Democrat Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a sex ed bill into law that requires kindergartners to learn to define gender identity. https://t.co/8KRdLSM5H4 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 29, 2021

As noted by the Oregon Department of Education, Oregon House Bill 2845 defined ethnic studies as:

… the instruction of public-school students in kindergarten through grade 12 in the histories, contributions, and perspectives of individuals who are Native American or Americans of African, Asian, Pacific Island, Chicano, Latino, or Middle Eastern descent. It also includes the histories, contributions, and perspectives of the women, people with disabilities, immigrants, refugees, and individuals who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender.

Fairfax County Schools will survey students as young as 12 about sexual activity, transgender identity, and whether their parents bully them. https://t.co/peAYd6puUM — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 7, 2021

Corvallis Schools Superintendent Ryan Noss shared his views of the new standards with his school board in October 2020:

For the 2020-21 school year, we will be engaging in further exploration of this work at every grade level in our district, starting with our youngest learners. This month our K-5 students will be introduced to the concepts of identity, diversity, race, and racism in an age-appropriate curriculum aligned with the Oregon K-12 Social Sciences Academic Content Standards and Oregon Ethnic Studies Standards (draft). This work continues in social studies classes at the upper grades, as we foster important conversations and create safe spaces for students to make sense of the world around them. For example, we’re living through one of the largest social movements in the history of our nation. To not allow students to discuss what they’re seeing in the Black Lives Matter and related social movements — as well as the various responses to those movements — would be a lost opportunity to engage in real-time, authentic learning.

Example of how Oregon is blending genderism into every aspect of what passes these days for “education”: Kindergarten social science standards instruct public school teachers to help your 5 year old “develop an understanding of one’s own identity groups including…gender.” https://t.co/JBzIpGacuq — Candice Jackson (@CEJacksonLaw) December 20, 2021

Nevertheless, Trump-era Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights at the Education Department Candice Jackson tweeted the new standards are another “[e]xample of how Oregon is blending genderism into every aspect of what passes these days for ‘education.’”