Members of a fraternity at the University of North Carolina Greensboro say they helped over 20 motorists get up a snowy hill near their frat house on Friday night.

Around eight young men from the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity helped struggling motorists between 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., according to WGHP. They estimated they helped push somewhere between 20-25 cars up the hill.

“We all live in the community of Greensboro, and just seeing people struggle is just not acceptable,” Emir Sevim of Lambda Chi Alpha told WGHP. “Having young people, college students, that are able-bodied to push cars up the street is a small act of kindness but it can mean a lot for someone trying to get home to their family.”

The Greensboro area received about two inches of snow, according to Accuweather. Locations closest to the northeast portion of the state received the highest accumulation totals, with Camden County getting about seven inches and neighboring Pasquotank County documenting eight inches, WNCN reports.

“Highway Patrol troopers responded to more than 1,500 calls for service and 945 collisions in affected areas since Friday afternoon, according to the governor’s office,” WGHP reports. “Most of those calls were vehicles that slid off the road and got stuck or single-vehicle crashes.”