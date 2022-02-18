A father in North Carolina slammed Critical Race Theory (CRT) and declared that parents are reclaiming control during a school board meeting in Cabarrus County on Monday.

Brian Echevarria said the community realized the politics surrounding the mask “distraction” had lost steam and it was time for citizens to move forward.

“And one of the things I wanted to thank you for tonight was the resolution, the non-discrimination resolution, the CRT deal,” he continued:

Because it’s happening, and as a parent I speak to other parents. There’s a few things that we don’t want. I’m bi-racial, I’m bi-lingual, I’m multi-cultural. The fact is in America, in North Carolina, I can do anything I want and I teach that to my children. And the person who tells my little pecan-colored kids that they’re somehow oppressed based on the color of their skin would be absolutely wrong and absolutely at war with me. And I think that’s the same for every parent. What the masks showed us is that parents, the most powerful group of people in our country, that they’re taking back the wheel. Now obviously, we had to take the wheel back for the mask, but we’re taking the wheel back from Washington, all the way to Raleigh, and into our local school board. Because CRT, all of that, the parents don’t want it. It’s a big fat lie.

CRT is defined as a Marxist philosophy holding to the concept people should view all social and cultural issues through the lens of race.

“If you believe in CRT, I wanna to tell you you’re a liar, because that means you look at your black neighbor and say that they’re oppressed and you look at your white neighbor and say that they’re evil, regardless of the experience that you’ve had with them,” Echevarria commented, saying he and others refused to do it.

“The parents in the United States of America, right here in North Carolina in Cabarrus County, we know that’s not true because we believe the lives we live,” he added.

According to the Vote Brian Echevarria website, he is running for the NC House of Representatives to “secure our future with common sense conservative values” and to benefit North Carolina.

On Monday, Echevarria said he has been a business owner who deals with all kinds of people, and so do his children.

“And the racism is only happening at the government level and on the media. Fact is, you have racists and there’s like… you can’t even find them hardly. You just hear the stories about them. But this is what we’re dealing with. The parents are taking the wheel,” he declared.

The father also pointed out his eight-year-old daughter is “absolutely dynamic” and is capable of practically anything.

“She is a dynamo. And I don’t want a man swimming against her in the pool. The fact is, I don’t want her playing against boys in soccer. I don’t even let my sons rough her up, do you think I’m gonna let your son rough her up?” he noted.

In regard to parents’ rights, Echevarria’s website said citizens must stop political agendas from being taught in the classroom with curriculums such as CRT and LGBT education.

“No government or school board should criminalize concerned parents for demanding that their children not be brainwashed into being victims or oppressors for things they have not suffered or done,” the site reads.