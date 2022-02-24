An upstate New York Vietnam veteran, who enlisted at 17 years old, recently received his high school diploma at the age of 71, according to a report.

“It felt great. It felt like something I should’ve done years and years ago,” Michael Burke told WGRZ.

Burke attended Kenmore East High School in Tonawanda in the 1960s but forwent the tail end of his high school experience — including his graduation — to serve in Vietnam, the outlet reports.

He hails from a military family and told WGRZ it was his turn to serve his country.

Now 71, Burke suffers from a rare disease that targets his muscles and nerves, and he moved into the Batavia VA Medical Center about six months ago, according to the outlet. Unfortunately, he says he does not have much time left.

After moving into the hospital, a friendship sprouted between Burke and fellow veteran 58-year-old John McClune. McClune was the catalyst for obtaining Burke’s diploma as he reached out to Kenmore East High School to inquire about a degree.

“Anytime a veteran needs help, we as veterans will come to each other’s aid,” McClune told WGRZ. “We can be each other’s worst enemies at one moment, and the next minute best friends. It’s that kind of comradery.”

The school came through for the Vietnam veteran, who expressed his gratitude to McClune.

“If it wasn’t for John, I wouldn’t have gotten it,” Burke told WGRZ.

Burke is not the first veteran whom McClune has helped obtain a high school diploma. Last year, the veteran made some calls for 95-year-old World War II veteran Stanley Wyder of Akron, NY, and surprised him with a degree from Akron High School, according to WKBW.

Never in a million years did 95-year-old Stanley Wyder think he would be awarded his high school diploma. Wyder was drafted in 1944, in his senior year of high school. The Akron High School student and Battle of the Bulge survivor served until 1946. https://t.co/7UajrxNclb — Veterans Affairs (@DeptVetAffairs) December 27, 2021

“It was just tremendous. He was absolutely caught off guard,” McClune told the outlet. “It was a surprise graduation for him. Lots of tears from his daughter and other family members. A traditional graduation at that point. We had cake and a reception.”

New York state’s program Operation Recognition helps veterans who left high school without graduating earn their diplomas. To be eligible, one must be a New York state resident who has engaged in active duty service for at least one day, and it is required the veteran was discharged under honorable conditions.