Tina Descovich, co-founder of Moms for Liberty, told SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow that her organization focused on parental rights in education and now has chapters in 37 states.

“The best way to get plugged in and to know what to look for is to visit moms for liberty.org, look for your local chapter,” Descovich said. “If there’s not a chapter you can click another link and … start a chapter.”

Descovich was a school board member in Florida and now helps lead Moms for Liberty by focusing on assisting parents in navigating school board meetings and school curriculums. Moms for Liberty also trains people wanting to run for school board seats that are opposed to schools promoting critical race theory and gender identity to elementary school children.

Their nationwide efforts are making a difference, including in last week’s primary election in New York state, where the group has nine chapters.

“I am proud to say that we took 40 seats in the state of New York on Tuesday that are now filled with moms really, really supportive parental right candidates, and these races were horribly tough,” Descovich told Breitbart News Daily. “You know, they are our people that we’re running with call and say, ‘you know there’s six-foot signs of my opponent has been on the school board for 30 years, and you know, all I can afford is this handful of yard times but I’m out there, and my people are knocking doors, and we are working hard,’ and they were being attacked like crazy, but we did it — 40 seats in the state of New York.”

“That’s no small feat,” Descovich said.

Descovich told Breitbart News Daily that the organization is holding its first conference in July in Tampa, Florida.

