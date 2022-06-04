Mike DeWine to Sign Legislation Allowing Armed School Personnel in Ohio

Ohio school personnel could be armed in the fall 2022 semester in light of legislation Gov. Mike DeWine (R) is expected to sign soon.

The Associated Press reports that lawmakers “fast-tracked” legislation to arm school personnel following the May 24 Uvalde, Texas, shooting.

The legislation will require personnel who wish to carry guns to complete “up to 24 hours of initial training, then up to eight hours of requalification training annually.”

Per 10 WBNS, DeWine commented on the legislation, saying, “That’s our commitment to our schools, to our parents [and] to our students.”

DeWine is providing “$100 million for school security upgrades in schools and $5 million for upgrades at colleges” via Ohio’s state construction budget.

