Florida Christian School Teacher Accused of Sexting with Her Student

A Florida Christian school teacher who allegedly sexted with a pupil and schemed to hustle him “into her home while her husband was at work” has been arrested, WCTV reported.

Point of Grace Christian School teacher Julie Hoover, 38, faces a single “count of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in sex with a student” following her arrest on Wednesday, according to the outlet. Booking records indicated she was released from custody Thursday after posting a $15,000 bond, KIRO 7 reported.

Citing investigators, WCTV noted that the pair were conversing about sex via text message during March and April, with records reportedly showing the teen’s mother uncovered the texts and alerted the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office of their communication on June 2. “The mother also told deputies Hoover was arranging for the student to sneak into her home while her husband was at work, according to court documents,” WCTV wrote.

People noted that Hoover started teaching mathematics at the private Point of Grace Christian School in Perry in 2018, and also spent time working “as a finance director at the Boys & Girls Clubs.” However, the timeline of her employment there is unclear. The Christian school has responded neither to WCTV’s nor to People‘s requests for comment as of Sunday, according to their respective reports.

The incident comes as a former Texas police officer was recently sentenced to twenty years behind bars after she pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor, Breitbart News reported Friday. Delia Ruiz admitted to having sexual intercourse with two boys aged 15 and 16 and sending them lewd photos, videos, and messages.