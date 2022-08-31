Betsy DeVos: Joe Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Is a ‘Poison Pill’

Appearing Tuesday on the Fox Business Network, former Trump Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos criticized President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

A partial transcript is as follows:

INTERVIEWER: Who do you think is footing the bill?

BETSY DEVOS: It’s very clear that two out of three Americans–well all Americans–will own student debt if this plan actually goes through. Two out of three Americans didn’t take out student loans to attend college. And not even to mention, the many students who have faithfully paid down their debt or the veterans who have earned their tuition. [Vice President Kamala Harris] can’t answer the question because she doesn’t want to answer the question. She knows, politically, it’s a poison pill. It’s a pay-off on the one side for hopeful votes this fall, but on the other side they know this is, ultimately, a political loser.