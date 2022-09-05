An Idaho woman is shining a spotlight on the Kuna High School football player whose gift touched her heart.

Kelly Miller said she was outside one day when a young man approached asking if she wanted to buy tickets he was selling for his team that were for restaurants, KTVB reported Sunday.

“I told him I don’t have any money until I get my check on the 3rd. If he could come back then I would buy two of of them,” Miller continued. “He walks over and gives me the ticket and 80-dollars in cash and told me to go get groceries or anything that you need. I’ve been struggling so hard lately and this young man was a star in the sky!”

#7sHero Remember this touching story? Kelly Miller posted this now viral TikTok video after a Kuna High Football player… Posted by Maggie O'Mara on Sunday, September 4, 2022

Miller wanted to find him to express her gratitude and after posting the video online everyone joined in the search.

In a social media post August 24, Kuna High Football said, “This is a young man being a beacon of humanity. We would love to claim that it was us that instilled this in him. Maybe it was, maybe it wasn’t. But, we are proud he is a Kavemen.”

During a recent practice the players remained silent because the boy did not want any praise for his actions, but when Miller was asked to attend a Kuna High School football game she was hoping he would find her.

That evening the crowd discovered it was 14-year-old Jameson Yannarella who located the woman in the stands.

He said, “It wasn’t about me, and what we do, it’s mainly about the deed… There are always people that have it harder than you do, and you need to remember that and help people out when you can, that’s what my dad always taught me.”

The teenager had been saving the money for a phone but thought it could be put to better use, according to the KTVB report.

Social media users expressed their joy over the story, one person commenting, “Great job young man and kudos to your parents for raising such a good young man!!!”

“The lord works in wonderful ways. God Bless them both!!” another replied.