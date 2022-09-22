An elderly woman in Gulfport, Mississippi, is feeling accomplished after receiving an honorary GED certificate thanks to help from several people.

Ninety-year-old Ellouise Lewis participated in her graduation ceremony at the Gulfport Care Center on Wednesday and told WLOX she never had the chance until this week.

Although she left school in the 10th grade, she never stopped dreaming of finishing her education. Once staff members at the care center found out, they wanted to make that dream come true.

“When they told me here that I could get my GED, I was happy about it. I’m still happy,” an emotional Lewis commented. “Excuse me, because this makes me happy to know that I can do this.”

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Gulfport Care Center said she missed getting her GED by one question when she was younger:

We had a resident who shared with us that she missed getting her G.E.D. by 1 question when she was younger and always… Posted by Gulfport Care Center on Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Lewis told activity director Lisa Perdue what she wanted to accomplish. Perdue began researching and eventually found Wells of SouthGate, a local Christian-based learning center.

The whole event was an exciting opportunity, Leonard Martin, who presented the certificate, told the outlet.

A photo showed Martin with Lewis proudly holding the certificate for everyone to admire. Meanwhile, a video clip caught the moment she finally got to participate in the long-awaited graduation ceremony:

Honorary GED presented to Ellouise Lewis yesterday by Leonard Martin and me as representatives of Wells of SouthGate. Posted by Linda McClary Martin on Thursday, September 22, 2022

Now, Lewis is the group’s first recipient after passing the mock test. It was not an official GED, but demonstrated her knowledge and drive to succeed.

“She’s the first. She’s pivotal. So, hopefully, it will open doors for others to follow in her footsteps,” according to her son, Greg Lewis.

Meanwhile, the Gulfport Care Center expressed its gratitude to those who helped make her dream come true.

“Thank you to Leonard and Linda Martin at the Christian Education and Training Center for your assistance with the test. CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR GRADUATE!!!” it said.