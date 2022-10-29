“Left wing politicians are pushing sexual agendas on our children,” a new advertisement from Citizens for Sanity charges.

The advertisement, obtained exclusively by Breitbart News, asserts that leftists are pushing both “X-rated drag shows for kids.” and “Pornography in elementary schools.”

Citizens for Sanity

Parents across the country have fought back against school boards that have allowed sexually explicit, pornographic books aimed at children to be featured in library collections.

The New York Times defended an explicit book aimed at children called Sex is a Funny Word, which has been found in various school libraries.The author of the book. Corey Silverberg, is the cofounder of what was referred to as a “beginner’s sex shop.”

“Now they want to charge you with a FELONY if your school wants you to change your kids gender — and you don’t agree!” the advertisement continues.

The Citizens for Sanity advertisement was referencing legislation set to be proposed by Virginia state Del. Elizabeth Guzman (D). Her bill would expand the definition of child abuse to include parents who are unwilling to aid their children in attempts to change their gender. Penalties could include a felony charge.

Leftist politicians also want to “legally require movie theaters, restaurants, and other businesses to let men use the women’s restroom,” the ad notes.

“The radical left has lost their minds and it’s only getting worse,” the advertisement, which is currently playing in Georgia, asserts. “Stop the insanity,” it demands.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com