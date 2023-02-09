Actor and author Kirk Cameron’s book reading at a library in Savannah, Georgia, drew a packed house of parents and children on Thursday.

“We were blown away by the attendance with only a few days’ notice! The crowd was extremely passionate and enthusiastic. We had to do multiple readings because of the crowd size,” BraveBooks Chief of Staff Zac Bell told Breitbart News of the Chatham County Public Library event.

A photo shows the long line of families waiting to enter the building:

Cameron recently shared an infographic advertising the reading along with guest musician Coffey Anderson. Next to his advertisement is one for the “I Will Always Love You Night of 1,000 Dolly’s Burlesque & Drag Show at Club One.”

Cameron then challenged his followers with, “Parents, this is the choice of entertainment Thursday in Savannah, Georgia! Which one will you choose?”

Cameron’s book, titled As You Grow, centers around a tree’s growth and teaches children about love, joy, and gentleness, per the BraveBooks website.

A group photo shows Cameron and his guest holding copies of the book with smiling children and parents surrounding the pair:

The crowd also sang the National Anthem with their hands over their hearts.

Meanwhile, Bell said Cameron and Anderson are “fighting for the hearts and minds of the next generation. Today we did it in Savannah, but we’re going across the country.”

“This Freedom Island Story Hour tour is a revival. This revival starts in the houses of families, not in the White House. We’re just getting started!” he added.

In December, families filled the Indianapolis Public Library’s main branch to hear Cameron read his book aloud, according to Breitbart News.

The event happened after the library organization denied him the opportunity to read his book for story hour. However, the organization later caved and the event went forward.