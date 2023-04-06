An Oklahoma a high school senior’s mother got to see her son graduate before she passed away thanks to a caring community.

Blanchard High School seniors are planning to walk across the stage in May but one student received his diploma early during a special ceremony, KOCO reported Thursday.

Caleb Woodrum was supposed to graduate with the rest of his peers but his mother’s long fight with congestive heart disease, an illness caused by conditions damaging a person’s heart muscle, was about to end.

The community knew they had to plan something memorable for the young man and his beloved mother Stacey.

When medical staff called Cara Harris, Woodrum’s sister-in-law, and told her his mother’s greatest desire was so see him graduate, they also said they wanted to be part of it and if it were to happen it needed to be quick.

It took hospital staff and community members from the high school 24 hours to pull together a ceremony at Southwest Medical Center on March 28, per KFOR.

Video footage shows the young man, wearing his cap and gown, holding onto his mother’s hand as she lay in her hospital bed.

“It is my pleasure and honor to name him a graduate of Blanchard High School,” a school official said as he handed the young man his long-awaited diploma:

Caleb Woodrum is set to graduate from Blanchard High School in May. Both he and his mom, Stacey wanted her to be there for the big day. However, doctors at Southwest Medical Center knew Stacey’s congestive heart failure wasn’t going to let that happen. So, the Woodrum family, the school and the hospital staff worked together to put on a make-shift graduation ceremony Tuesday for mother and son to share the special milestone together. The next day, Stacey passed away. “It was probably one of the greatest moments I’ve actually ever had,” said Caleb. “Like, she did want to see me graduate. She did want to see me go to college. Unfortunately, she won’t have the chance to do that. But she got to see me graduate high school, which I know is one of the biggest accomplishments for me and her.”See more on this bittersweet story: https://trib.al/I4mhYxX Posted by KFOR-TV on Friday, March 31, 2023

Moments later, Stacey reached out and the two embraced as everyone watching applauded. She passed away the following day on her 57th birthday.

Woodrum deemed the graduation one of the greatest moments of his life, adding his mother did want to see him attend college. However, the high school graduation “is one of the biggest accomplishments for me and her,” he said.

“Getting to do that for her was probably one of the most spectacular memories I will ever have and keep in my heart forever,” the young man explained.

He plans on walking across the stage in May with his mother’s ashes cradled in his arms.

Social media users expressed their condolences while also encouraging the young man, one person writing, “Praying for you Caleb!! Your momma is super proud of you keep your head high and do great things in her memory! RIP Stacey.”

“So sorry for your loss Caleb. You made your mama’s dream come true,” another commented.