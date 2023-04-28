An accomplished 16-year-old from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is about to do even more impressive things on her path to success.

LeAnna Roberts will soon graduate from the University of Alabama after earning her bachelor’s degree in biology during an educational journey that has inspired many, WVTM reported Thursday.

The young girl graduated two years ago from high school and community college in the same year.

“I’ve always chased a challenge because it’s a great feeling to do something that other people haven’t,” Roberts said in 2021.

The teenager has never let age bother her because learning has always been a passion. However, the past few years have been busy for the bright student.

“The name of the game has definitely been balance. Balancing extracurricular activities, as well as remaining vigilant in the classroom, has helped me succeed so far,” she commented.

According to the University, Roberts will graduate summa cum laude in May and continue her education there to earn her MBA through the STEM Path.

“I am currently preparing to take the Medical College Admission Test next month so I can start the application process for medical schools,” Roberts explained, adding, “I want to become a surgeon to close the gaps in health care for so many, both nationally and internationally.”

One big challenge she faced as a 15-year-old student was transportation. Her father always dropped her off at school, and her mother came to get her in the afternoons when it was time to go home.

However, “It was probably the most productive time for me, having to be on campus all day,” Roberts noted.

Roberts’ dream is to become an orthopedic surgeon, thanks to the examples of her aunt and uncle, who are both doctors.

“Watching them and seeing how they’re able to touch lives and be hands-on has been my driving point,” she explained in 2021.