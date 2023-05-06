A group of Texas parents wants more action taken after first-graders allegedly forced a classmate to perform a sex act at Plainview South Elementary.

A protest was held Monday outside Plainview Independent School District’s (ISD) administrative office, Fox News reported Friday.

Relatives of the six-year-old girl who is the alleged victim planned another demonstration Friday evening at Broadway Park.

Images show a large group of people gathered at the site with children holding signs that read “We Want Justice — Every Child Matters!!!” and “We Matter Too!” written on them:

Plainview families are infuriated after reports of sexual incidents at the elementary school. More than 100 people… Posted by KAMC News on Friday, May 5, 2023

“A 6-year-old was exposed to things that even adults would have a hard time overcoming. This is trauma at its worst, and it is a trickle-down effect because it affects everyone around them,” one parent said.

Adults at the protest were apparently informed of the alleged April 19 occurrence after the district informed the victim’s parents.

The six-year-old girl claimed a fellow classmate forced her into the sex act. Following the alleged incidents, her family reportedly noticed drastic changes in her behavior.

“The girl reportedly revealed that a boy had exposed himself to her in the school lunch line and that she had also been pulled under a desk and pressured to perform a sex act while another student recorded with a district-issued iPad,” the Fox article said.

The child allegedly fought back by hitting the boy with a book; however, she claimed nothing stopped until she was released.

A cousin of the child, Heather Gonzales, says the district has failed to offer adequate answers regarding what happened.

KKAM said Friday, “Initial reports indicate that the assault took place while the teacher was present in the classroom but said to be assisting other students while listening to music through earbuds. The teacher in question has been placed on administrative leave.”

The children involved now reportedly learn in separate classrooms.

According to Plainview ISD Superintendent H.T. Sanchez, the school made a report and contacted Texas Child Protective Services (CPS) when the video was found. A state investigator has been working the case alongside law enforcement officials.

“I feel like that’s a basic right that we should send our kids to school to be safe,” Gonzales said, adding the district should be doing more to protect students:

“Are you letting these other parents know that their kids could possibly be a victim next? I feel like, as a parent, you should know,” she concluded.

According to the KKAM article, the alleged victim’s parents are upset because they were not informed about the reported assault until over a week and a half later when they saw the child’s behavior shift.

Now, parents are calling for the superintendent to resign and the teacher to be dismissed.