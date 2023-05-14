Oakland Teachers, District Agree on ‘Reparations’ for Black Students

Oakland teachers and the Oakland Unified School District reached agreement on Saturday evening on providing “reparations” for slavery for black students, though an ongoing strike still continues.

As Breitbart News has reported, the teachers’ union went on strike earlier this month to demand salary increases and a variety of policy changes, including “reparations” for black students — who, ironically, they were denying access to education by going on strike with just a few weeks left in the 2022-23 school year.

Furious parents began crossing picket lines to teach in the classroom themselves rather than allow children to sit idly at home.

Now, a new agreement has been reached to create a “Reparations for Black Students Taskforce.” The task force will identify any school with more than 40% black student enrollment as a “Historically Black School,” which is to be transformed into a “Black Thriving Community School” by providing additional staff and funding.

It is not clear if the plan is constitutional, since California prohibits the government from discriminating by race.

The task force is to consist of 21 members, including four from the union, four from the district, and four students.

The strike has lasted for seven days. Oakland public schools perform very poorly on standardized tests, with only about 20% of black students meeting or exceeding state standards in English, and only about 11% meeting or exceeding state standards in math.

The State of California is considering its own, separate proposals for reparations, as is the City of San Francisco.

California entered the Union as a free state in 1850.

