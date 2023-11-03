Loudoun County Students Walk Out in Protest of District’s Transgender Bathroom Policy

Dozens of students in Loudoun County, Virginia, walked out of class Wednesday to protest the school district’s transgender policies, as they are uncomfortable with being forced to use facilities with the opposite sex.

Pupils from Woodgrove High School in Purcellville ditched class to voice their opposition to Policy 8040, which allows “transgender, nonbinary and gender-fluid” individuals to use whatever bathrooms they want, regardless of biological sex, the New York Post reported.

Loudoun County Public Schools has been making headlines due to the far-left school board’s rules, originally introduced in 2021. As Breitbart News covered in January 2022, a skirt-wearing 15-year-old male student was found guilty of sexual assaults against two female students, including an instance where he “forcibly sodomized” a classmate in the girls’ restroom at Stone Bridge High School.

“In the locker rooms in the morning it’s an invasion of privacy, as I said because when men and natural-born males are in our locker rooms and they are showering in the morning, natural-born females can walk in there as they please,” a male student told WJLA.

“And that is not OK. And it goes against what we believe in,” he added.

Another male student told the outlet that he’s concerned about his female counterparts feeling uncomfortable as well.

“I would like to be able when I get off football practice and go put my pads away and change [to] not feel uncomfortable with other genders in there watching me… I feel that girls feel the same way about the situation. How would you feel if you were a female changing with a male?”

According to a female student interviewed by the local station, she stopped using the bathroom facilities at school due to the “massive safety risk” which Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) refuses to “do anything about.”

“We express these concerns and they ignore us and write us off as right-wing crazies,” she stated. “We’re not crazy. We just don’t want to be in danger on a daily basis in this building.”

She continued, sharing that many other girls in the student body feel the same way:

I think it’s people finally stepping up and just being sick of it. We’re sick of being here and just being completely ignored. I stopped using them [the bathrooms] because I don’t know what’s going to happen to me in there. And people can be like, “Oh, well, that’s paranoid.” I’m telling you right now half the women in this building feel the same way. We don’t use the bathrooms. We hold our pee until we can’t. I mean, there are girls in PE [physical education class] who still get changed in the bathroom stalls in there because they’re afraid of who might waltz in.

Yet another protesting student told WJLA that everyone should have joined the protest, but “there are a lot of people who are scared to speak out against it, so they stayed inside because they don’t want to see the backlash.”

Across the street, a small group of counter-protestors waved LGBTQ pride flags in response to the children expressing their discomfort.

“I’m here to support all of the children, no matter who they are. Yours, mine, all of them,” one counter-protester told the outlet.

When asked if Policy 8040 would be reversed, LCPS said in a statement that it’s “in review.”

“The Loudoun County School Board is continuing to follow its established process in its review of the latest Model Policies issued by the Virginia Department of Education.” the statement says. “Policy 8040 is in review along with the new Model Policies, by the Student Services Committee.”