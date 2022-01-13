Loudoun County Skirt-Wearing Schoolboy Guilty of ‘Forcible Sodomy’ Is Now a Registered Sex Offender

The skirt-wearing schoolboy who was found guilty of “forcible sodomy” in a girls’ bathroom sexual assault in Loudoun County, Virginia, has been sentenced to a residential treatment facility and has been placed on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life.

The 15-year-old boy who sexually assaulted female classmates at two separate high schools in Loudoun County is being sent to a juvenile treatment facility and will have to register as a sex offender, according to a report by WTOP News.

Loudoun County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Chief Judge Pamela Brooks reportedly said that she has never ordered a juvenile to register as a sex offender before, but agreed to an appeal by prosecutors, who made the request because the teen committed a second assault after he had already been charged with the first.

Judge Brooks added that she felt compelled to order the boy be placed on the sex offender registry after reviewing psychosexual and psychological evaluations of the teen conducted after he was found guilty of the assaults, reports Associated Press.

“Yours scared me,” the judge said of the evaluations. “I don’t know how else to put it. They scared me for yourself. They scared me for your family. They scared me for society.”

The victim of the boy’s first attack at Stone Bridge High School reportedly said on the witness stand, “I could say you belong in a cell — I believe you belong in a program.”

The victim’s father also testified, saying, “You voluntarily took what you wanted. That makes you a dangerous animal. Dangerous animals deserve to be caged, sometimes even put down.”

“You could change,” the father added, changing his tone. “I don’t believe that you’re a monster. I thought you looked like a monster, but you really don’t.”

The mother of the second victim from Broad Run High School read a victim-impact statement from her daughter.

“Why me? Did I look like an easy target?” the girl asked. “I feel like all of this has pushed me back into my shell I worked so hard to get out of.”

Before he was sentenced, the boy apologized to the girls and their families, and insisted that he would never again engage in such behavior.

“In my time here, I’ve probably thought about this more than I’ve ever thought about anything in my life,” he said. “I hurt people in this courtroom. Until I heard the witness testimony, I didn’t realize how much I hurt them. I would like to sincerely apologize to the court, the families, the victims.”

“I will never do anything like that again, or hurt anyone like this again,” the teen insisted.

The boy was found guilty of a May 28 sexual assault — one felony count of forcible sodomy and one felony count of forcible fellatio — in a girls’ bathroom at Stone Bridge High School. The teen was also found responsible for the abduction and sexual battery in an October 6 assault at Board Run High School.

The teen is due back in court in July 2024, when he turns 18, at which point his probation will end.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.