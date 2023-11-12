Pro-Hamas UPenn Student Arrested for Stealing Israeli Flag

A University of Pennsylvania student who felt “empowered and happy” during the “glorious” October 7 Hamas attack on Israeli civilians has been arrested for allegedly stealing an Israeli flag.

Tara Tarawneh was busted by police on November 4, accused of taking a flag that was displayed in front of student housing near campus on October 28, the Daily Pennsylvanian reported.

Philadelphia prosecutors charged the Ivy League student with theft and receiving stolen property.

Tarawneh spoke at an anti-Israel rally on the campus on November 1, sharing her disturbingly positive feelings on the massacre of over 1,000 Israelis carried out by Islamist militants from Gaza.

“Do you guys remember the photo of the kids and men laughing and smiling as they sat on top of the Israeli military Jeep captured by our freedom fighters? … How about the photos of the bulldozer breaking through the [Israeli-Gaza] border?” she said in a video captured from the event.

“Do you remember that picture? And the several other joyful and powerful images which came from the glorious October 7!”

According to updated figures from a spokesperson from Israel’s Foreign Ministry, “around 1,200” is now “the official number of people” (mostly civilians) killed by terrorists on October 7, reported NPR. The amount of hostages from Israel being held in Gaza remains at about 240.

Tarawneh called for fellow rallyers to bring the energy following the Hamas attack “to the streets.”

“I remember feelings so empowered and happy, so confident that victory was near and so tangible,” she told the crowd. “I want all of you to hold that feeling in your hearts. Never let go of it. Channel it through every action you take. Bring it to the streets.”

Rep. Ritchie Torres denounced the student’s speech on X last week, writing, “This is not a patient at a psychiatric hospital. This is a student at an Ivy League.”

A student from UPenn is seen speaking fondly about the “joyful” images of butchered Israelis from the “glorious October 7th.” She felt “happy” upon hearing the news of dead Jews in Israel. In what appears to be a call for violence, she tells the crowd to “hold that feeling in… pic.twitter.com/pdygANFmtY — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) November 6, 2023

The University of Pennsylvania is just one of the growing list of prestigious institutions surrounded by controversy as blatant terrorism-sympathizing and antisemitism grows on campuses across the nation, with similar scandals at Harvard, Cornell, and Columbia universities.