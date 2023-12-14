‘MeToo WashU’ Falsely Claims Israel Sexually Abuses Palestinians

A social media account called metoo_washu, created to help survivors of sexual violence at Washington University in St. Louis, claimed falsely on Tuesday that the Israeli government is guilty of “sexual violence inflicted upon Palestinians.”

There are, rather infamously, very few documented cases of sexual misconduct against Palestinians by the Israeli military, which critics have tried to attribute to racism rather than the morality of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), as Hen Mazzig wrote in 2016:

The claims go beyond being absurd – in one case, a professor asked me if I knew how many Palestinians have been raped by IDF forces. I answered that as far as I knew, none. She triumphantly responded that I was right, because, she said, “You IDF soldiers don’t rape Palestinians because Israelis are so racist and disgusted by them that you won’t touch them.” Such irrational accusations are symptomatic of dangerous anti-Semitism.

The metoo_washu post makes the accusations against Israel without providing links or evidence to its claims:

In a different post, the metoo_washu account condemned allegations of sexual violence by Hamas against Israelis, though in the context of a post describing Israel as an imperialist project that should be eliminated in favor of a Palestinian state.

Breitbart News reached out to officials at Washington University at St. Louis to comment on whether metoo_washu was an officially recognized group. It appears to be what media coverage calls an “anonymous survivor Instagram account.”

