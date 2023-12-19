A 24-year-old wife and mother in Traverse City, Michigan, brought a special guest to her recent graduation ceremony at Ferris State University.

Grace Szymchack planned to attend her graduation on December 15 to receive her much-anticipated diploma, then have a C-section to deliver her baby girl on December 18, WZZM reported Monday.

However, baby Annabelle apparently did not want to miss the ceremony, so she made her debut on December 6.

After her baby came, Szymchack did not even consider getting a babysitter for her precious newborn on graduation day, so she made other plans.

“I’d worked hard for this degree, and I was determined to walk with the rest of my class … so I just brought her to graduation with me,” the resilient mom explained. An image shows Szymchack on the big day, wearing her cap with baby Annabelle tucked inside her gown: Grace Szymchack had it all planned: Ferris State University commencement ceremony on Friday, and a scheduled C-section… Posted by Ferris State University on Monday, December 18, 2023 “Great determination, for sure. Congratulations,” one social media user wrote, while another said, “Good, good for you! Attagirl.”

The young mother received her bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education, and she wants her story to encourage others.

“I kind of hope it inspires another mom to go back to school and show that she can do it too,” she stated. An image shows a crowd gathered for the recent commencement ceremony: Ferris State University has been and will continue to play a key role in meeting that goal, President Bill Pink told graduates attending commencement ceremonies on Friday. Full story at https://t.co/t6YFgOcxdw pic.twitter.com/VuZb9jvKCR — BigRapidsDailyNews (@BigRapidsDN) December 16, 2023 On her Facebook page, Szymchack, who also has an 18-month-old, says she works as a lead teacher for Strong Beginnings.