A mother in Tavares, Florida, has been banned from dropping off and collecting her children from school due to a large sticker on her car that has parents upset.

Thirty-five-year-old Michelle Cline’s car decal advertises her OnlyFans account that rakes in approximately $20,000 a month, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

The mom to three children must now walk her children across a busy street to the campus of Liberty Christian Preparatory School where some of the parents want her family expelled.

Images show the mother wearing neon colored lingerie and the large decal on her vehicle:

Cline disagrees with the ban while also claiming her page on the website supports her family.

When describing the content she told the Post, “It’s only me and my husband. No one else is brought in, male or female. We always were into cameras in our bedroom, so we said, ‘Hey, let’s make some money off of this.'”

The outlet noted that a student was reportedly expelled for searching for her page on his phone while on campus.

It is relevant to note that in January 2023, a Florida mom sued Orange County Public Schools, claiming school board members barred her from volunteering because she is an OnlyFans model, according to Breitbart News.

In regard to the Tavares situation, parent Lexy Thomas argued the decal promotes pornography at the school and also violates its code of conduct. She is urging leadership to expel the family. Although Thomas believes Cline can do what she wants on her own time, she said it should not be seen at the school or by children.

Meanwhile, Cline said she complied with the ban but has since refused to remove her children from the school. In addition, she said filming takes place at a studio where the children are not present.

The mother also believes she is teaching her children a good lesson for the future. She said “not to stop doing something just because people are offended. I’m teaching them to stand up for themselves.”

In April, a billboard advertising services of an OnlyFans model in Perth, Australia, spurred mothers to take action against it, according to Breitbart News.

One local mom identified as Lyn Kennedy said, “Trying hard to raise my children to respect women and limit their exposure to sexualized imagery and porn is not easy when you still see pornified portrayals of women everywhere — even in public spaces.”

“A QR code on the billboard took me directly to the account — no proof of age required — where I saw a list of explicit pornographic acts for sale,” she added.