The University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, has launched a segregated pool activity called “Black Folx Swim,” which expressly excludes participation by non-black swimmers.
“The aim is to get more Black Folx into a space where they haven’t always been welcomed, while providing them the opportunity to learn swimming skills,” the school’s website states.
Swimming lessons are taught exclusively by “experienced black swimmers/instructors,” the site adds, noting that the segregated pool time “is dedicated to building a better relationship with water for the Black community.”
Not content with bringing back racial segregation, the University of Waterloo — a Canadian public university — has also created a regular pool time for winter 2024 that excludes heterosexuals.
“Trans and Non-binary programming aims to provide a safer, comfortable, inclusive, and fun atmosphere for trans and non-binary and the 2SLGBTQ+ community,” the school declares about its swim program.
As in the case of the black swimmers-only pool time, the LGBT+ program “will be delivered and/or supervised by a [sic] members or allies of the aforementioned community.”
The university does make one concession to heterosexuals, saying they are “welcome if participating with trans or non-binary persons.”
Otherwise, heterosexuals are asked to “please respect this space and come at another time when space is open to all users.”
