Officials are investigating after students were captured on video sucking on and licking each other’s toes at a high school in Edmond, Oklahoma, on Thursday.

Video footage caught the scene during a fundraiser at Deer Creek High School that helps raise money for a local coffee shop whose workers have special needs, Fox News reported Saturday.

“Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters soon announced an investigation into the incident, calling it ‘disgusting,'” the outlet said.

This is disgusting. We are cleaning up this filth in Oklahoma schools. Our agency is investigating. https://t.co/XdWGFy3Hc2 — Superintendent Ryan Walters (@RyanWaltersSupt) March 2, 2024

The Fox report noted that students volunteered to participate in the competitions during the week-long event, while others paid to attend the festivities.