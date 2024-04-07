VIDEO: Massachusetts Teen Uses Mechanic Skills to Fix His School Bus

A high schooler in Danvers, Massachusetts, knew exactly what to do when his school bus broke down, thanks to his excellent mechanical skills.

When Gavin Natti was driving home from a doctor’s appointment on Wednesday and saw his school bus on the side of the road, he immediately took action, WBZ News reported on Friday.

The young man who is a junior at Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School said the bus had overheated, and his bus driver was overjoyed to see him come to the rescue.

“We lifted up the hood and I saw that serpentine belt that runs the water pump, it runs the fan, everything to make that bus run and stay running was basically torn in half,” explained Natti, who is also reportedly a Sea Scout, which is a branch of the Boy Scouts.

Photos show the young man in front of the large bus with the hood flipped open, while another shows him during an interview.

When someone notified the school’s bus mechanic, identified as Jay Weaver, he was told the situation was under control for the meantime and Weaver was fine with letting the young man work on the bus himself.

However, Natti was unable to find a replacement part, so Weaver brought one to the scene and the pair fixed up the bus.

When the job was done, Natti said, “I just like to help as many people as possible.” The WBZ article noted that the young man’s dream is to open his own automotive business after graduating.

Social media users were quick to praise the young man whose skills helped him take on a challenge many young people would not be able to resolve.

“Way to go Gavin!” one person wrote, while another user said, “So awesome!! I love this.”