Former Vice President Mike Pence is going to be teaching a course at a college in Grove City, Pennsylvania, in the school’s Center for Faith and Public Life.

He will teach the course at Grove City College in the role of Distinguished Visiting Fellow for Faith and Public Life, Fox News reported on Friday.

Mike Pence to teach course at Grove City College – CBS Pittsburgh https://t.co/YJ7KdzmeyO — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) April 12, 2024

According to the school, the center will “explore and support the presence of Christian faith in public institutions.”

In a statement regarding the position, Pence said:

It is my great honor to serve as a visiting fellow to Grove City College’s new Center for Faith & Public Life. Faith and engaging in public life are not mutually exclusive, nor should they ever be. History shows that Christians steadily working toward the common good have changed the world, and Grove City College opening a center shows they are committed to continuing this work.

Grove City College’s website tells students that on its campus, “you will find an unwavering commitment to your freedom of conscience, empowering you to know the Truth of who God is and who you are meant to be. Pursue your purpose and step into a life of inexpressible joy.”

In October, Pence informed the annual leadership summit of the Republican Jewish Coalition he was dropping out of the 2024 race for the Republican nomination for president after realizing it was not his time to lead, Breitbart News reported.

Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak wrote:

Pence urged voters to choose a candidate who would appeal to the “better angels of our nature, and not only lead us to victory, but lead our nation back to civility.” … Pence went on to warn that Republicans faced a “time for choosing” between “traditional conservatives” on the one hand or “the siren song of populism unmoored to conservative principles.”

In March, he said he would not be endorsing former President Donald Trump for president.

“I’m incredibly proud of the record of our administration. It was a conservative record that made America more prosperous, more secure and saw conservatives appointed to our courts in a more peaceful world,” Pence said of his time working with Trump.