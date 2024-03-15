Pence: ‘I Will Not Be Endorsing Donald Trump’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” that he would not be endorsing former President Donald Trump for president.

Anchor Martha MacCallum said, “President Trump sewed up the nomination, which he did earlier this week. He has received endorsements from some of the people running against him. We have not heard from you. Will you be endorsing your former president, you were on the ticket with him last time around?”

Pence said, “Well, Martha, I appreciate the question. It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year. Look, I’m incredibly proud of the record of our administration. It was a conservative record that made America more prosperous, more secure and saw conservatives appointed to our courts in a more peaceful world.”

He added, “That being said, during my presidential campaign, I made it clear there were profound differences between me and President Trump on a range of issues, not just our difference on my constitutional duties that I exercised on January 6. As I have watched his candidacy unfold, I’ve seen him walking away from our commitment to confronting the national debt. I’ve seen him starting to shy away from a commitment to the sanctity of human life.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN