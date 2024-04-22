Columbia Denies Campus Access to Jewish, Pro-Israel Professor

Prof. Shai Davidai, a Jewish Israeli who has led counter-protesters against anti-Israel demonstration at Columbia University, was denied access to the main campus on Friday, ostensibly for his own safety from an anti-Israel mob.

The New York Post reported:

Israel-born Shai Davidai, an assistant professor at Columbia Business School and an outspoken supporter of the Jewish state, was told that his ID had been “deactivated” — even as a massive new tent city sprang up on the Morningside Heights campus with some 200 protesters — all of whom would have had to use their Columbia IDs to get in. He said administrators told him they banned him from campus because they could not ensure his safety. University administrators turned a blind eye to the new protest camp — days after calling the NYPD to break up a previous protest and haul away the protesters.

As Breitbart News has reported, Columbia has been a hotbed of explicitly pro-terror and antisemitic rhetoric. A local rabbi told Jewish students to return home for their own safety, and classes were moved online on Monday.

A growing chorus of legislators, including Rep. Richie Torres (D-NY), said that if Columbia President Minouche Shafik could not protect students from the illegal protesters, she should resign.

The cancellation of in-person classes at Columbia University is an admission of failure by President Minouche Shafik, who has chosen to surrender control of Columbia to an antisemitic fringe. If you cannot ensure the safety of your students, then you have no business serving as… — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) April 22, 2024

The presidents of Harvard and the University of Pennyslvania have also resigned due to their perceived failures to stop antisemitism on their campuses.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.