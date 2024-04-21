Columbia Rabbi Tells Jewish Students to Leave for Their Own Safety

An Orthodox rabbi who serves the Jewish community at Columbia University sent a message to Jewish students this weekend urging them to leave campus for their own safety in the midst of pro-terror, pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Columbia’s Orthodox rabbi, Elie Buechler, told students that university and city police forces could not protect them, and that Jewish students “should return home as soon as possible and remain home until the reality in and around campus has dramatically improved.”

As Breitbart News reported, Columbia’s campus has been occupied by anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian students who are chanting explicitly pro-Israel slogans. Numerous reports and videos have been shared of explicit taunts against Jews.

Columbia, long a hotbed of anti-Israel activism, has faced even more extreme protests since the Hamas terror attack of October 7. The administration has suspended some organizations, banned some students from campus, and even brought the New York Police Department onto campus last week to clear an illegal encampment, but the radical protests have continued. (Some students have only received written warnings despite defying university rules.)

The antisemitism at Columbia has drawn international condemnation, including from the president of Israel:

The White House also condemned the antisemitism at Columbia — notably, without also condemning “Islamophobia” at the same time:

Breitbart News has reached out to Rabbi Buechler for comment.

Columbia is on the Upper West Side of New York, long considered a heavily Jewish area. New York also experienced the worst act of radical Islamic terror in the history of the world just before most of today’s students were born.

