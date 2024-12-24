Biden Lets California Universities Off the Hook on Antisemitism

The Biden-Harris administration has let five University of California campuses off the hook in a settlement with the Department of Education over antisemitism that erupted after the Hamas terror attack in Israel on October 7, 2023.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday on the settlement, which does little beyond requiring self-reporting:

The Department of Education found that UCLA, UC Santa Barbara, UC San Diego, UC Davis and UC Santa Cruz “appear not to have responded promptly or effectively to notice of alleged national origin discrimination, including harassment” against its students and employees. … As part of the settlement, the universities agreed to review complaints from the current and prior academic years to determine if further action is warranted and report the responses to those complaints; gain the department’s approval for changes to discrimination policies; conduct training for employees and public safety officers; and conduct an assessment of discrimination on the campuses and identify next steps.

Separately, a complaint against the University of California Berkeley for the cancelation of a pro-Israel speaker had been dismissed, the Chronicle reported.

The settlement between the Department of Education and the five campuses comes before President-elect Donald Trump can weigh in on the matter. On the campaign trail, Trump threatened to withdraw the accreditation and the federal funding of colleges that allowed antisemitism to flourish on their campuses.

House Republicans have also conducted extensive investigations and public hearings into antisemitism on campus that resulted in the resignation of several university administrators, and the release of a comprehensive report in October. In contrast, the Democrat-run Senate only held one hearing, in which they downplayed the problem. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was found to have advised universities to ignore the problem as well.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.