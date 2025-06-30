Trump Admin Concludes Harvard Violated Civil Rights of Jewish, Israeli Students

A Trump administration inquiry has concluded that Harvard University knowingly violated the civil rights of Jewish and Israeli students, acting with “deliberate indifference” when it learned about what was happening.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday:

In a letter sent to Harvard President Alan Garber on Monday and viewed by The Wall Street Journal, attorneys for the administration said the investigation found that Harvard knew Jewish and Israeli students felt threatened on its campus and acted with deliberate indifference. … A formal “notice of violation” of civil-rights law generally is a step that can come before either a lawsuit from the Justice Department or a voluntary resolution with the school. Under past presidential administrations, civil-rights investigations at universities usually ended with voluntary resolution agreements. … The letter to Harvard said the university failed to act for two years while Jewish and Israeli students were assaulted and spit on. As a result many concealed their identities for fear of being harassed. It also states that images of antisemitic tropes were widely circulated on campus, including one that “showed a dollar sign inside a Star of David,” and that the campus was vandalized with antisemitic symbols, including one with “an Israeli flag with a swastika in place of the Star of David.”

The Trump administration is battling Harvard over antisemitism as well as its “woke” curriculum. It has, as Breitbart News has reported, ended billions of dollars in research grants and other funding to the university, and has barred Harvard from enrolling foreign students — though a federal judge has blocked that decision.

This year featured several graduation ceremonies marred by pro-Palestinian protests at Harvard schools.

The administration began its investigation of Harvard and other campuses in March, after years of neglect by the Biden administration, which was content to let antisemitism fester on campus as encampments of pro-Palestinian students harassed and intimidated Jews and others.

