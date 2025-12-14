Arkansas Becomes the First State to Stop Carrying PBS Content on Public TV

Arkansas is set to become the first state to dump PBS after a commission that oversees public television in the state voted to end its contract and stop paying the broadcaster $2.5 million in dues.

The eight-member Arkansas Educational Television Commission announced on Thursday that it plans to disaffiliate from PBS next July 1, describing annual membership dues as “simply not feasible.” The commission projected a $6 million deficit by 2030 if it kept paying the national network.

However, public television “is not going away” in Arkansas, according to PBS Arkansas Executive Director and CEO Carlton Wing, a former Republican state representative.

Wing said in a statement:

In fact, we invite you to join our vision for an increased focus on local programming, continuing to safeguard Arkansans in times of emergency and supporting our K-12 educators and students. … We are confident that we can secure ongoing and increased support from individual donors, foundation partners and corporate sponsors who see the value in investing in new local programming that serves our state.

The end of the relationship with the national broadcaster will mean the end on the state channel of “popular” television programs such as Sesame Street, Nova and Antiques Roadshow the Associated Press reported.

However, it’s not as though Arkansas will be plunged in the dark ages when it comes to PBS content like the latest Ken Burns documentary series. Those programs will likely be available through national streaming services, as they are now essentially everywhere in the U.S.

According to Fox News Business:

The announcement also cited the unexpected loss of federal funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which was defunded by Congress earlier this year and has since begun winding down operations. The ending of CPB comes as President Donald Trump has targeted public media by accusing it of spewing left-wing-biased political and cultural views.

“CPB helps fund PBS and NPR, but most of its funding is distributed to more than 1,500 local public TV and radio stations across the U.S.” the business news outlet added.

“The commission’s decision to drop PBS membership is a blow to Arkansans who will lose free, over the air access to quality PBS programming they know and love,” a PBS spokesperson to AP.

A similar effort to leave PBS in Alabama was unsuccessful after its educational television commission voted to continue its contract with the broadcaster following a public backlash.

PBS Arkansas announced it will rebrand itself as Arkansas TV, which will focus on locally produced content.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.