Watch Live: House Hearing on Parental Rights in Schools

The House Education and Workforce Committee holds a hearing on protecting parental rights in schools on Wednesday, June 10.

“Across the country, school districts are losing sight of their core mission: educating students. When school policies affect the safety, privacy, and well-being of children, Congress has a responsibility to ask questions,” committee Chairman Tim Walberg (R-MI) said.

“When parents are excluded from major decisions involving their children, Congress has a responsibility to ask questions. And when classrooms become vehicles for political or ideological agendas rather than places of learning, Congress has a responsibility to ask questions,” he explained.