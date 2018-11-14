Actress Emily Ratajkowski: Wearing a ‘String Bikini’ to Protest Is ‘Important in 2018’

Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski is back with another powerful political opinion, this time on the importance of wearing a “string bikini” to protest.

Page Six reports that Emily Ratajkowski, upon winning the GQ International Woman of the Year award Wednesday, said, “I think Woman of the Year is a pretty crazy title. But what I think about what’s important in 2018 for both men and women, it’s about defying stereotypes. It’s about being multi-faceted.”

“It’s about wearing a string bikini on the beach, and at a protest.”

The 27-year-old’s mixture of political advocacy and modeling is well known to her fans.

In October, she was arrested protesting Brett Kavanaugh in Washington D.C. with actress Amy Schumer, during which Ratajkowski was visibly not wearing a bra, something she was criticized for by some social media users.

Following her arrest, Ratajkowski said, “Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power.”

Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/nnwq1O4qk3 — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) October 4, 2018

More recently, the I Feel Pretty actress has been extolling the virtues of third-wave feminism, which she said is “great for everyone” earlier this month.

The Wrap reported that she said “feminism is great for everyone” while “misogyny is bad for everyone” at its “Power Women Summit.” Ratajkowski also used her appearance to say that there is an “insane problem in our country with the police force.”