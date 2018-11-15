Menu
Kim Porter, Model and Mother of Three of P. Diddy’s Children, Dead at 47

AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File
AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Porter, Diddy’s former longtime girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, has died at age 47.

A representative for Sean “Diddy” Combs confirmed Porter’s death on Thursday, but no further details were immediately available.

Diddy and Porter, a former model and occasional actress from Georgia, were a couple on-and-off from 1994 until they split for good in 2007.

Their children are a 20-year-old son, Christian, and 11-year-old twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Combs also has three other children from other relationships.

