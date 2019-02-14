Hollywood Rallies Around Ilhan Omar: ‘I’m a Jew; She Was Right About AIPAC’

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Town & Country/JUAN CEVALLOS/AFP/Getty Images
Hollywood celebrities concerned about bigotry in America made one big exception this week to defend Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) after she was accused of anti-Semitism for remarks she made about the pro-Israel American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

“It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” Rep. Ilhan Omar said in a social media post about GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy defending Israel.

She then insinuated that AIPAC was paying American politicians to be pro-Israel.

Many political figures, even Democrats, accused her of perpetuating harmful anti-Semitic tropes.

Hollywood celebrities, however, had a different opinion.

“I’m a Jew; she was right about AIPAC,” comedian Michael Ian Black said, adding, “Also, I’m an American; I’m right about the NRA.”

“Trump’s criticism of Omar is ironic given how many times he has made anti-Semitic comments or hesitated to denounce such rhetoric,” Mia Farrow remarked.

Left-wing director Judd Apatow responded to Vice President Mike Pence’s condemnation of Omar, snarking, “Pocahontas is cool? Nazi’s are good people is cool? Mexicans are rapists is cool? Africa is a shithole is cool? Grab em by the pussy is cool? Gotcha.”

Rosie O’Donnell re-tweeted a similar criticism of Trump, simply adding, “.”

Michael Moore simply posted a glowing photo of Omar.

“Count on my support. House is lucky to have you,” actor Rob Delaney told Omar.

Check out all the celebrity reactions:

