Hollywood Rallies Around Ilhan Omar: ‘I’m a Jew; She Was Right About AIPAC’

Hollywood celebrities concerned about bigotry in America made one big exception this week to defend Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) after she was accused of anti-Semitism for remarks she made about the pro-Israel American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

“It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” Rep. Ilhan Omar said in a social media post about GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy defending Israel.

It's all about the Benjamins baby 🎶 https://t.co/KatcXJnZLV — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 10, 2019

She then insinuated that AIPAC was paying American politicians to be pro-Israel.

Many political figures, even Democrats, accused her of perpetuating harmful anti-Semitic tropes.

Co-signed as an American. We should expect all elected officials, regardless of party, and all public figures to not traffic in anti-Semitism. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 11, 2019

Hollywood celebrities, however, had a different opinion.

“I’m a Jew; she was right about AIPAC,” comedian Michael Ian Black said, adding, “Also, I’m an American; I’m right about the NRA.”

Also, I'm an American; I'm right about the NRA. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 13, 2019

“Trump’s criticism of Omar is ironic given how many times he has made anti-Semitic comments or hesitated to denounce such rhetoric,” Mia Farrow remarked.

Trump’s criticism of Omar is ironic given how many times he has made anti-Semitic comments or hesitated to denounce such rhetoric. Here are some of the most egregious examples. https://t.co/1YT7P0uKhK # via @HuffPostPol — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 13, 2019

Left-wing director Judd Apatow responded to Vice President Mike Pence’s condemnation of Omar, snarking, “Pocahontas is cool? Nazi’s are good people is cool? Mexicans are rapists is cool? Africa is a shithole is cool? Grab em by the pussy is cool? Gotcha.”

Pocahontas is cool? Nazi’s are good people is cool? Mexicans are rapists is cool? Africa is a shithole is cool? Grab em by the pussy is cool? Gotcha. https://t.co/ya4XLoQr60 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 13, 2019

Rosie O’Donnell re-tweeted a similar criticism of Trump, simply adding, “ImpeachTrumpNow.”

Michael Moore simply posted a glowing photo of Omar.

“Count on my support. House is lucky to have you,” actor Rob Delaney told Omar.

https://twitter.com/robdelaney/status/1095049792726679552

Check out all the celebrity reactions:

“we must be careful that we do not allow the justifiable aspects of the critique against Rep. Omar to lead to a reflexive position where we silence active criticism of the Israeli government, or the worst actions of the State of Israel.”⬇️ https://t.co/SHVVh9v9IW — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 14, 2019

I think much of the criticism of her is valid, but there’s truth here too. https://t.co/9Bl6xnagZU — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) February 11, 2019

If you are expressing outrage about antisemitic comments from a Democratic politician, but said nothing about the president repeating the same antisemitic conspiracy theory about wealthy Jews funding the "caravan" that motivated the Pittsburgh shooter, gay kaken ofn yahm! — Bill Prady (@billprady) February 12, 2019