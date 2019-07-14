Alyssa Milano Shares Photo Comparing Mike Pence to Nazi Heinrich Himmler

Activist actress Alyssa Milano posted an image to Twitter comparing Vice President Mike Pence to Heinrich Himmler, one of the Nazi architects of the Holocaust.

Alyssa Milano posted the photo, a split image — one a black and white image of Himmler touring a Nazi death camp, and the second a de-colorized photo of Vice President Pence visiting an illegal alien detention center in Texas. Milano apparently imagines there is no difference between the two images.

The left-wing actress did not add any caption to the images.

The tweet came on the heels of the vice president’s visit to migrant shelters in the McAllen, Texas, area on July 12. Pence later criticized media outlets for misreporting the conditions of the detention centers at our southern border.

“CNN is so dishonest. Today we took reporters to a detention facility on the border for families and children and all told us they were being treated well,” Pence said.

The crisis at our southern border is not a “manufactured crisis”, it is real and is overwhelming our system. To show this, we also visited an overcrowded facility for adult men, many of whom have been arrested multiple times. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 13, 2019

Rather than broadcast the full story, showing the compassionate care the American people are providing to vulnerable families, tonight CNN only played video of men in the temporary facility and didn’t play any footage of the family facility at all… — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 13, 2019

ignoring the excellent care being provided to families and children. Our great @CBP agents deserve better and the American people deserve the whole story from CNN! pic.twitter.com/hsKsU6umhW — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 13, 2019

Milano’s attack came on the same day that actor Tom Arnold similarly accused Pence of being a Nazi.

In a tweet, Arnold went into histrionics saying, “I’m Jewish. My uncle wrote ‘The Secret Life of Adolf Hitler’ & grandfather was a medic in the 42nd Rainbow Division that liberated Dachau. This is exactly how it started Germany 1930’s Families rounded up, separated & put in cages.”

I’m Jewish. My uncle wrote “The Secret Life of Adolf Hitler” & grandfather was a medic in the 42nd Rainbow Division that liberated Dachau. This is exactly how it started Germany 1930’s Families rounded up, separated & put in cages. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) July 13, 2019

