Hollywood Erupts over Trump’s ‘Go Back’ Tweet: ‘Sick Sad Excuse for a Human Being’

Hollywood celebrities jumped on social media to rip President Donald Trump, who tweeted on Sunday saying leftist members of Congress should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

“Saluting these women. Stay pushing. Stay shining. Stay working. Stay a pain in the ass of the #RacistInChief and all his co-horts. Stay true to who you are. Stay safe. Stay together. Stay making us proud. #FourQueens,” director Ava DuVernay said.

“If we don’t vote him out then we deserve him. We all have the ability to toss him,” director Judd Apatow said.

Nearly every Democrat running for president piled on, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responded Sunday, saying “When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again.”

I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids – #FamiliesBelongTogether! — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

“We have seen all this before. He’s using the oldest trick in the book. He sees unrest among Democrats, so he’s stirring the pot and throwing gas on the fire below. It’s purely in the interest of igniting chaos. All too often, we fall for it. Let’s see the bully for what he is,” actor Seth MacFarlane said.

Check out all the outrage below.

I respect all your hard work. I respect your opinions, where you stand on policy.

When it comes to this you must stop talking about it and do something. https://t.co/T6HmDp4sUi — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) July 14, 2019

I know to call someone an ignorant racist is redundant. But with this President you have to add cruel and inhumane. Decent loving people are running out of words to describe this sick sad lying excuse for a human being. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 14, 2019

First, you stoke hatred and fear of minorities. Then you round them up and put them in camps. Next, you send out raiding parties to get those who have been driven into hiding. The armbands come next right? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 14, 2019

Reminder that the #RacistInChief isn’t the only problem. These people agree with him. They are just as vile. https://t.co/8UfVUbZTMK — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) July 14, 2019

Dear @realDonaldTrump, Those young Congresswomen must go back to their countries of NY, MN, OH and continue working on the most corrupt, inept, total catastrophe of a government (a.k.a. present day U.S.A). BTW, do you have an app that tracks your lucid moments? xoBette #BeBette pic.twitter.com/efWU86Mds2 — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 14, 2019

Tell that to your immigrant wife Melania who was working here illegally and then you chained migrated her parents and fam! Can you say hypocrite? https://t.co/V4LDEhEJbA — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) July 14, 2019

Where the inscription on the Statue of Liberty w/all her humane compassion no longer applies. So shame on you. Go back to that ugly dream you cherish,go back to your golf course, your golden toilet. We the People of modern,compassionate,forward-thinking America are here to stay! — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) July 14, 2019

It's exhausting y'all, I know, but if you're outraged, stay outraged. We've got to fight for this shit. We've got to push back. They want us to give in. Love will win. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) July 14, 2019

@realDonaldTrump you cannot, CANNOT lead the United States- we are proud to be a nation comprised of people from every country on Earth. #resign #RacistInChief — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 14, 2019

Trump is a racist. #RacistInChief — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) July 14, 2019

