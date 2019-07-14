Hollywood Erupts over Trump’s ‘Go Back’ Tweet: ‘Sick Sad Excuse for a Human Being’

Hollywood celebrities jumped on social media to rip President Donald Trump, who tweeted on Sunday saying leftist members of Congress should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

“Saluting these women. Stay pushing. Stay shining. Stay working. Stay a pain in the ass of the and all his co-horts. Stay true to who you are. Stay safe. Stay together. Stay making us proud. ,” director Ava DuVernay said.

“If we don’t vote him out then we deserve him. We all have the ability to toss him,” director Judd Apatow said.

Nearly every Democrat running for president piled on, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responded Sunday, saying “When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again.”

“We have seen all this before. He’s using the oldest trick in the book. He sees unrest among Democrats, so he’s stirring the pot and throwing gas on the fire below. It’s purely in the interest of igniting chaos. All too often, we fall for it. Let’s see the bully for what he is,” actor Seth MacFarlane said.

Check out all the outrage below.

