Democrat 2020 Candidates Pounce on Trump ‘Go Back’ Tweet: ‘Un-American’

Nearly every single candidate for the Democratic Party presidential nomination in 2020 criticized President Donald Trump’s tweet Sunday morning advising left-wing members of Congress to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Let’s call the president’s racist attack exactly what it is: un-American. pic.twitter.com/fDeC5ka01F — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 14, 2019

You don’t belong here.

You’re not one of us.

Go back to where you came from. We’ve heard this our whole lives. Now we hear it from the Oval Office. If you’re sick of it too, support the women who are leading the fight against Trump every day in Congress.https://t.co/OMbjwDEG2N — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 14, 2019

As an immigrant and a citizen, my dad cared deeply about this country. Once, when he was speaking at a campus protest against Reagan’s accommodation of apartheid, a passing student noticed Dad’s brown skin and unique accent and called out: “go home!” He answered: “I am home.” — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 14, 2019

Sure, call me any ugly name you choose—

The steel of freedom does not stain.

From those who live like leeches on the people’s lives,

We must take back our land again,

America! – Langston Hughes, Let America Be America Again pic.twitter.com/tpF26rprzH — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) July 14, 2019

This makes me sick. @realDonaldTrump continues to divide the country and is now attacking women of color serving in Congress. Shame on him. Real leaders bring us together, not tear us apart. pic.twitter.com/t5OFlXIZHq — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) July 14, 2019

Donald Trump is a coward and a racist. We need to make sure he’s nothing but a blip in history. https://t.co/eczJN2mSZO — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) July 14, 2019

This is reprehensible, racist, and xenophobic. It is unacceptable for the President of the United States to tweet something like this. Period. https://t.co/r3rFTvPwWj — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) July 14, 2019

This is racist. These congresswomen are every bit as American as you — and represent our values better than you ever will. https://t.co/BiKtCgqFjF — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) July 14, 2019

These racists attacks on my colleagues shouldn’t come as a surprise. Trump has shown us who he is. A racist who’s goal is to incite fear and hate to divide us at every turn. We must stand united. pic.twitter.com/msIkj5E4ME — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) July 14, 2019

When I call the president a racist, this is what I’m talking about We must stand together for justice and dignity towards all. https://t.co/lweeJk7NoF — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 14, 2019

Let’s be clear about what this vile comment is: A racist and xenophobic attack on Democratic congresswomen. This *is* their country, regardless of whether or not Trump realizes it. They should be treated with respect. As president, I’ll make sure of it. https://t.co/WupieDquLA — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 14, 2019

This is white nationalism. https://t.co/SMVssPUlPq — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) July 14, 2019

What a racist man you are, @realdonaldtrump. Dividing our country for your own political gain? @AOC, @RashidaTlaib, @Ilhan, and @AyannaPressley are bringing new ideas and bold leadership for ALL Americans. Kick and scream all you want: they represent our future. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) July 14, 2019

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responded Sunday by repeating her accusation that Trump wanted to “make America white again.”

