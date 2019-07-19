Alec Baldwin: Our Allies Believe a ‘Mass of Americans Are Outright Racists’ Thanks to Trump

Actor and left-wing activist Alec Baldwin claimed that “our friends in other countries” now believe that a “mass of Americans are outright racists” because of President Donald Trump.

Baldwin argued that America’s reputation as a country full of racist people was “one of the tragic outcomes” of the Trump presidency.

“One of the tragic outcomes of the Trump era is that many of our friends in other countries now believe that a critical mass of Americans are outright racists,” he said.

The Saturday Night Live star’s comments come in the wake of the protracted row over Trump’s attacks on four far-left Democratic Congresswoman, otherwise known as “The Squad.”

“So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe,” Trump said last week. “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came… These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough.”

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Baldwin is known for his furious attacks against Trump and his administration, which he claims is run by a group of “bandits, whores, and thieves.” Last November, he described Trump as a “National Socialist tumor,” an obvious reference to Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party.

“The United States has a National Socialist tumor in its body and it is growing day by day,” he wrote at the time. “This alone should compel you to do everything in your power to get rid of Trump.”

