Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins NYC Rally Demanding Puerto Rico Governor Resign

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 30: Composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (C) joins MoveOn, National Domestic Workers Alliance, and hundreds of allies after a rally at the White House to tell President Donald Trump and his administration to stop separating kids from their parents on June 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.Ê Families belong …
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MoveOn.org

NEW YORK (AP) — “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has joined protests in New York demanding the resignation of Puerto Rico’s governor.

Miranda led about 200 people, many from Puerto Rico, at a rally in Manhattan’s Union Square on Wednesday. They waved Puerto Rican flags and followed him to a drumbeat, chanting in Spanish, “Viva Puerto Rico libre,” which translates to “Long live free Puerto Rico.”

A leaked series of chat messages has compounded outrage over corruption. The messages show the governor and key aides mocking women, the disabled and Hurricane Maria victims.

Miranda said the alleged corruption surrounding the governor of the U.S. territory “is the last straw and Puerto Ricans are standing up against it.”

Puerto Rico has been mired in crises, still struggling with debt and the aftermath of the 2017 hurricane that collapsed the country’s electrical system and left thousands dead.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.