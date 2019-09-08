Bette Midler Selling Her NYC Penthouse for $50,000,000

Hollywood actress and left-wing activist Bette Midler has slapped a 10-figure price tag on her 10,000-plus square foot New York City triplex penthouse.

The $50 million listing (and its $25,515 in monthly maintenance fees) is enough to land the political charged singer’s longtime family home on the list for the most expensive homes for sale in NYC.

“It’s time for another family to enjoy it,” Bette Midler told the New York Times, about her and her husband, performance artist Martin von Haselberg’s decision to sell.

The pair poured a ton into upgrading their property.

“The ceilings were lower,” Midler said “The corridors narrower, and many of the rooms were much smaller” the actress explained to make it “like a country house in the city.”

However, Midler’s massive asking price for her lavish New York City penthouse shouldn’t shock anyone given that her net worth is north of $200 million. And that has never stopped the Trump-bashing starlet from pushing politics about a so-called pay disparity in the U.S.

“The wealth gap between CEOs and their workers today is larger than the gap between feudal lords and their serfs,” Midler said in 2015. One Twitter roasted the “Wind Beneath My Wings” singer, asking “Why don’t you help solve the “wealth gap” by redistributing your own $200M?”

The wealth gap between CEOs and their workers today is larger than the gap between feudal lords and their serfs. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 22, 2015

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the forthcoming book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know, from HarperCollins. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson.