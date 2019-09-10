Veteran comedian Norm Macdonald heaped a ton of praise on fellow standup legend Dave Chappelle, declaring his latest Netflix special Sticks and Stones a masterclass in comedy for anyone interested in pursuing a career in comedy.

“If any of you wish to be a comedian, study ‘Sticks and Stones‘, a comedy special from The Peerless One,” Macdonald wrote on Twitter Monday evening.

“If you don’t consider Chappelle funny, you are wrong,” Macdonald added. “If you are a comedian who does not see that he is the best we have, quit.”

Since the release of the special, Chappelle has faced criticism and from many of those who find his jokes offensive.

Media critics have referred to Chappelle’s politically incorrect comedy special as “problematic” and full of “cruelty.” Rotten Tomatoes went as far as to give the show a dismal 30 percent rating from critics, even though the audience score sits at 99 percent.

Breitbart News’s John Nolte praised Chappelle’s special as “one of the greatest hours of comedy I have ever seen.”

In July, Macdonald slammed actress Bette Midler, calling her a “racist” after she claimed President Donald Trump pays black people to pose in the background of photos at his events.